Noida Airport: UP Govt Requests Railway Board for Rail Connectivity at Jewar Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government has written to the Railway Board for providing rail connectivity for the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, officials said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought rail connectivity between Bulandshahr’s Chola railway station and Palwal railway station in Haryana via Jewar.

A letter to this end was sent to Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti by Uttar Pradesh government’s Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on July 3.

In the letter, Mishra apprised Lahoti that Noida International Airport (NIA) is situated along the Yamuna Expressway and is being developed as a major project for passengers and cargo but has no nearby railway station.

“Central government’s Eastern Freight Corridor (Kolkata to Amritsar) is passing through the eastern sector of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s notified area, the nearest point of which is Chola Railway Station. The Delhi Mumbai railway line passes through Palwal station in Haryana to the west of the airport, whose nearest railway station to the airport is Palwal," he noted.

“No railway station is planned near Noida International Airport under the authority area," he said.

The chief secretary noted that the development would provide airport connectivity to the Delhi-Kolkata railway line as well as the Delhi-Mumbai railway line and the Eastern Freight Corridor.

“With this, passengers and cargo coming to or leaving Jewar International Airport will get the direct benefit of connectivity. Along with this, cargo hub and passenger connectivity in the region will speed up employment generation and development of logistics and all other industrial activities will also get a boost," Mishra said.

“Both these rail connectivity will also be useful commercial investments for the Ministry of Railways," he added.

The top bureaucrat of the state government also apprised the railway board chairman that for providing road connectivity, a road link of about 30 km from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being constructed by NHAI.

He said the development of important projects like Electronic City, Logistics Hub, Medical Device Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, Film City etc is under process by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in the area adjacent to the airport.

With the development of the airport, there is a strong possibility of the development of logistics, warehousing and other industrial and commercial activities in this area, Mishra noted.

“Therefore, keeping in view the future planning, I request you that please take necessary action for providing rail connectivity from Chola Railway Station to Palwal Railway Station via Noida International Airport at the earliest," he stated in the letter.