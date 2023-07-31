Noida International Airport: First Test Flight Expected by March 2024, Details Inside

Noida international airport is all set to soar high with its first test flight, scheduled to take off as early as March next year.

Officials familiar with the developments have revealed that the airport’s construction is progressing on schedule, paving the way for its earlier inauguration before the originally planned date at the end of 2024.

Sources reveal that representatives from the Union home and civil aviation ministries recently held meetings with the Uttar Pradesh government to chart out the roadmap for the much-anticipated airport. Once operational, it is expected to alleviate congestion at the national capital’s airport while providing enhanced connectivity options for regions in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

During the meetings, discussions centered around immigration and security-related aspects. Though a formal order is yet to be issued, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is expected to be entrusted with safeguarding the airport, as disclosed by an official from the Union home ministry, requesting anonymity. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has already approved land along the Yamuna expressway to accommodate the CISF personnel.

The Noida airport, situated in Gautam Budh Nagar district, will initially boast one terminal building, one runway, and a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Its development will unfold in four phases, with the fourth phase, expected to conclude by 2040, foreseeing a staggering footfall of 70 million passengers per year. This expansion is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of the country’s largest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, currently catering to 70 million passengers annually.

A test flight is an essential milestone involving the landing and departure of a commercial plane, often carrying officials and experts. It serves to evaluate various aspects in a real-world trial, ensuring operational readiness. For instance, a test flight conducted for Goa’s new airport at Mopa contributed to the successful completion of the Required Navigation Performance Procedure, validating the airport’s instruments and processes against stringent precision requirements for operations.

The Noida airport project is being spearheaded by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, with a concession period of 40 years.

One of the challenges ahead involves segregating air routes for traffic destined for the Noida airport and the Delhi airport. Since the aerial distance between the two airports is approximately 65km (about 75km by road), the Airports Authority of India has sought assistance from Boeing to facilitate the separation of airspace. Additionally, this measure is being extended to plan the airspace separation between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai international airports, ensuring seamless and congestion-free air traffic.