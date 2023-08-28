Noida Metro: GDA Explores New Route Linking Sector 62 To Sahibabad, Details Inside

Noida is gearing up for a groundbreaking development in its metro connectivity. The busy city is about embrace a brand-new route for connecting the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad metro line.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the visionary behind this grand scheme, initially floated a proposal to unite the Electronic City Sector-62 Metro in Noida with the Mohan Nagar Metro Station, but plans have taken a new turn. Presently, all eyes are set on a dynamic proposition that will intricately connect the Noida Sector-62 Metro to the Sahibabad Metro Station.

The GDA has taken the initiative to complete the layout that will smoothly connect Sector 62 to Sahibabad, serving as a key in the union of the Red and Blue lines of the metro. This outstanding proposal is poised to pave the way for the development of a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) and is awaiting approval at an upcoming GDA board meeting.

This strategic decision follows an earlier attempt to connect the Noida Sector-62 Electronic City Metro Station with the Vaishali and Mohan Nagar Metro Stations. Despite the DPR being in an advanced stage and having a stunning cost estimate of Rs 3,325.22 crores, this innovative project was briefly put on hold.

Manvendra Singh, the GDA Principal Chief Engineer, is leading the charge for this transformative journey. He made a ground-breaking announcement, revealing how the unique route will seamlessly connect with the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) line at the Sahibabad station. It will be possible for travellers from Meerut to easily change at the Sahibabad Metro station for their subsequent journey to Noida thanks to this strategic combination, which would provide a direct motorway using the Rapid Rail network from Meerut to Noida.

The GDA is pushing ahead with its demand that the federal government make a sizeable 50 percent commitment to support this ambitious endeavour. The unpleasant reality, though, is that Agra managed to acquire a 27 percent share for its metro project. Getting more than this amount is an ambitious goal. Currently, the central government contributes 20 percent, which adds up to 47 percent of the total contribution. The budget allocated for the previous project is likely to be exceeded by this project, presenting a serious financial challenge to the GDA.