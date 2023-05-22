Northeast India's 1st Vande Bharat Express Between Guwahati And New Jalpaiguri To Operate Soon

Vande Bharat Express Train will now also run between Assam’s Guwahati and West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri. It is expected to start this month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s green signal for its commencement. This journey will be marked as the first Vande Bharat Express train in the Northeast. The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will complete a 410-km journey between both stations in 6 hours.

The new Vande Bharat Express from New Jalpaiguri will travel via Kamakhya to Guwahati and will be operational for six days a week with halts at only four stations- New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya. Passengers can board and depart from a total of 6 stops present on this route.

Train number 22227, New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 6:10 am and reach Guwahati at noon. In return, train number 22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express train will leave Guwahati at 4:30 pm and travel from Kamakhya (4:42 pm), New Bongaigaon (6:48 pm), Kokrajhar (7:11 pm) and New Alipurduar (8:06 pm) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:20 pm.

On this route, Vande Bharat will run at a 110 km/hr speed. Though, during the testing, the train was capable of travelling at a speed of 180 km/hr. On the majority of routes, Vande Bharat trains travel at a speed of 110 km/hr.

top videos

In West Bengal, a Vande Bharat train already travels between New Jalpaiguri and Howrah. Another Vande Bharat is also operating between Howrah and Puri in Odisha which is the 17th semi-high-speed train in the nation. Because of its amenities and speed, the Vande Bharat Express trains have a huge following among passengers and its occupancy rate is 100% on practically all routes.

Indian Railways aims to run 400 Vande Bharat Express trains to this country as soon as possible. Currently, there are 17 semi-high-speed trains in operation in India.