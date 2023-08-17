CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha Metro Rail Project to Cover 26 Km, Have 20 Stations in First Phase
Odisha Metro Rail Project to Cover 26 Km, Have 20 Stations in First Phase

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 12:53 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Metro Representative Image (Image: News18)

The first phase of Odisha Metro Rail Project will connect Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia in Cuttack.

The first phase of Odisha’s proposed metro rail project will cover a distance of around 26 km and have 20 stations, according to the DPR submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the project on April 1, 2023.

The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia in Cuttack. The DMRC submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Secretary P K Jena on Wednesday, officials said.

The DPR was completed after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topographic survey, environmental and social impact assessments, they said. The project will be later extended to Khurda, Puri and other areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 17, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 12:53 IST