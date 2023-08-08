CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha: Utkela Airport Gets License from DGCA to Start Flight Operations
Odisha: Utkela Airport Gets License from DGCA to Start Flight Operations

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 16:13 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: PTI)

This license from Ministry of Civil Aviation has paved way for beginning of regular flights from Utkela to Bhubaneswar and Raipur.

The Director General Civil Aviation Monday (DGCA) on Monday said it has issued the license for Utkela airport in Odisha’s Kalahandi district to start flight operations. Utkela airport, 15 km from the district headquarters of Bhawanipatna, is among the airstrips that have been listed under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

This license from Civil Aviation has paved the way for regular flights of commercial aeroplanes from Utkella to Bhubaneswar and Raipur, capitals of Odisha and its neighbour Chhattisgarh respectively.

After Rourkela and Jeypore, the UDAN service will be launched soon in Utkela, an official said adding that initially GSEC Monarch has been given the license to fly nine-seated commercial planes.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the DGCA’s decision.

“Glad to share that #UtkelaAirport in #Kalahandi district has received DGCA license to start flight operation. Soon flight operations will commence to #Bhubaneswar. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspiration of people of the region,” Patnaik said in a statement posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
