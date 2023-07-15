Odysse Collaborates with Flipkart to Provide Exciting Deals on EVs, Check Details

The fastest-growing premium EV manufacturer Odysse, announced the collaboration with the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The decision has been taken to provide a seamless pre-booking expirence to interested customers for Odysse’s electric bikes and scooters online across the country. The partnership also offers some exciting offers, and discounts for the vehicle via online shopping platforms.

Interested customers booking Odysse via Flipkart also can avail of some exciting bank discounts, credit card offers, cashback and whatnot.

Odysse EVs on Flipkart

As per the details shared by the brand, multiple products by Odysse can be booked on Flipkart. The products include models like India’s first motorbike with a 7 inch Android display - Vader, High-speed electric scooters Hawk Plus, low-speed one Racer Lite V2, E2Go Lite and sporty e-bike Evoq. It also has been reported that Odysse Electric Vehicles aims to provide wide acess to customers, under which they can order their products across various channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships.

Electric Vehicles’ CEO Reaction after Collaboration with Flipkart

Reacting about the partnership, Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “In today’s era being driven by technology, E-commerce has emerged as a powerful tool for reaching a wide range of customers across all segments of society. Our partnership with Flipkart is a strategic move to expand our reach to a broader audience, enabling them to easily access and embrace the latest advancements in electric mobility and sustainable technology. By leveraging the convenience and accessibility of e-commerce, we aim to empower more individuals to adopt the new age of electric mobility, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.”