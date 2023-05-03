Official: All-New Honda SUV Named as Elevate, World Premiere Next Month in India

Honda Cars India has named its upcoming all-new SUV as ‘Elevate’, which will have its world premiere next month in the country. The company says that India will be the first market to get the SUV, which will directly rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Honda Elevate, the mid-sized SUV, has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up.

“The All-New Elevate represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolizes the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level," said Honda in an official statement.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV Design

It has been learnt that the Elevate will make its debut on June 6 in New Delhi. Reports have suggested that it will come with heavy localization in order to achieve an aggressive pricing. Underpinning the City platform, it has been given proper SUV treatment unlike the BR-V which was an amalgamation of SUV and MPV.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV Engine

Honda Elevate SUV is speculated to only come with a 1.5L petrol engine with no choice of diesel or hybrid powertrains for the buyers. It could measure somewhere between 4.2-4.3 metres in length while boasting of a segment-leading wheelbase. The transmission options could include a 6-speed manual unit and a CVT automatic.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV Features

Though details are scarce regarding the interior and features, but it is learnt that Honda Elevate will be presented with a free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The upholstery and features would be shared with the City sedan.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV Price

The all-new Honda Elevate is expected to come with a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) while the range-topping variant could cost as high as Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV Launch Date in India

The SUV will have its global debut in June while bookings are expected to start at the same time in India or a few days later. However, it will go on sale in and around August 2023 with the price announcement taking place at the same time and deliveries commencing shortly.

