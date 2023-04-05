Official: Hyundai Announces All-New SUV for India, Could be Tata Punch Rival

Hyundai has announced the launch of an all-new SUV for the Indian market. The company, in an official press note, says that the upcoming all-new SUV is “Coming Soon to Take You Places". Further, it states that “this all-new SUV will evoke unfiltered experiences with advanced technology, superior safety & strong performance".

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, when you think outside, when you think of exploration and travel, you think of an SUV. Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places."

In all likelihood, Hyundai has officially announced the launch Casper mini-SUV in the Indian market. It has been spotted multiple times during its test runs and now it seems that Hyundai Casper is finally ready to go on sale. The Casper mini-SUV will directly rival Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India while expected to be priced in a range of Rs 6-10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Casper will be the brand’s entry-level SUV positioned below the Venue in its portfolio. It will borrow the 1.2L petrol engine from the Grand i10 and Aura in the domestic market.

