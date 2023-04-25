Official: Hyundai Exter First Design Sketch Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Hyundai India has officially released the first design sketch of the upcoming Exter SUV. Flaunting the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design language, it will be launched in the next few weeks in the Indian market.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is with immense pleasure that we present the evocative and dynamic design of Hyundai EXTER, our latest and extremely important addition to our SUV lineup."

Hyundai Exter design sketch reveals the signature H-shaped LED DRLs with parametric patterns at the front fascia. The SUV also boasts of distinctly carved character lines and roof rails.

“Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, Hyundai EXTER is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV. Forming a seamless amalgamation of Hyundai’s SUV DNA and Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai EXTER is coming soon to fuel your wanderlust,” added Garg.

Hyundai Exter will directly rival Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the Indian market. It is expected to get a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

