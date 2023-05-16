Official: Hyundai Exter to Feature 6-Airbags as Standard Safety Feature

Hyundai India has announced that the upcoming Exter micro-SUV will get 6-airbags as standard safety feature across the entire variant line-up in the country. It will be India’s first sub 4-meter SUV to come with 6-airbags for all the trims namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect. Hyundai Exter will be offered with a total of 26 safety features as standard with mid and top grades while the entry-level E and S derivatives will boast of these features as an option.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Variants, Features and Engine Options Explained, Details Inside

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a leading Smart Mobility Solutions provider, it is our endeavor to elevate customer experiences with cars that redefine mobility benchmarks. Hyundai EXTER exemplifies this vision with an unparalleled bouquet of advanced and standard safety features. We are delighted to announce that Hyundai EXTER is India’s 1st Sub 4-meter SUV that is equipped with 6-Airbags as standard."

Some of the first-in-segment safety features onboard Hyundai Exter will be Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Dashcam with dual camera, TPMS and Burglar Alarm. Furthermore, there will be 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, and many more.

top videos

Hyundai has claimed that the range-topping variants of the Exter will also be equipped with multiple advanced features in the form of ISOFIX, Headlamp Escort function, Auto Headlamps, Rear Defogger and Rear Parking Camera. In total, the higher trims will comprise of nearly 40 safety features.

“Also, with over 40 advanced safety features, Hyundai EXTER bolsters the resilient confidence commanded by our SUV line-up and redefines a new benchmark for customers in India,” added Garg.