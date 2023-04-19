Official: Tata Altroz CNG Bookings Start at Rs 21,000 in India, Deliveries from May

Tata Motors has started the bookings for the Altroz CNG at a token payment of Rs 21,000 in the Indian market. The company has stated that the CNG version of the Altroz will have its official launch soon in the domestic market. Being unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, Tata Altroz CNG deliveries will start from May.

Being touted as India’s first twin cylinder CNG car, it will be offered four variants namely XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. Furthermore, the CNG-powered hatchback can be availed in four colour schemes in the form of Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. Some of the notable features in the Altroz CNG will include leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps.

As for the twin cylinder CNG technology, it allows more efficient usage of the boot space as the hatch uses two cylinders of 30 litres each which are placed below the luggage area. The Altroz CNG will also get a single advanced ECU to ensure seamless shift from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa while on the move. In addition, it can be directly started in CNG mode without worrying about switching the fuel mode.

Tata Altroz CNG will boast of several safety features such as thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch (to ensure car is switched off at the time of refuelling). The company will also provide a standard warranty of 3 year/ 100,000 km with the CNG version of the hatch. Tata Altroz is India’s safest hatchback with the highest 5-star safety rating. It is already on sale in petrol and diesel fuel trims.

