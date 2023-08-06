Ola CEO Teases Upcoming Electric Bike, Launch Set For Independence Day

The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola is all set to drop another electric product in the Indian market on August 15. While confirming the news, the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday shared a short teaser on Twitter, showcasing the upcoming electric bike.

Aggarwal also captioned the post where he wrote “Ola Community, mark your calendar. On 15th August, we’re celebrating Customer Day with the most electrifying event of the year - End ICE Age Part 1. The doors of the FutureFactory will be open for you". Those who are not aware, the Futurefactory is the company’s Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing plant, which has been spread across 500 acres, and has the capacity to produce 1 crore two-wheelers every year.

Ola’s Upcoming Electric Scooter

It has been reported the company likely to introduce the upcoming electric bike at a starting price of above Rs 2.50 lakh. However, the company did not share any related details regarding the same as yet. But, we believe, it might release the price details in the upcoming days.

Ola’s Upcoming Electric Scooter Expected Range

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming electric bike is likely to offer a decent range between 300 and 350 kilometers, and good performance without making a hole in the pocket. Some reports also claim that the e-bike will be proved as a good option for those who commute locally on a daily basis.

Ola Electric Serivce Network

Meanwhile, to provide a seamless experience to all EV riders across the country, the company has set up a wide service network by opening around 750 Experience Centers nationwide. These centres not only provide vehicle service facility, but also allows customers to enjoy after-sale-service support from the company.