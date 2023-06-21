Ola Electric Begins Construction of India's biggest Cell Factory, GigaFactory Starts Operations Early 2024

India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric announced the commencement of construction of India’s biggest Gigafactory. While sharing the news through an official press release, the company informed that it has already installed the first pillar of its cell factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri.

As per the detail shared by the brand, the project is spread across 115 acres, and the company will start the operation next year. In addition, the company also revealed the initial capacity of 5 GWh, which will be further expanded in phases to 100 GWh at full capacity. If everything goes as per the plan, it will become the country’s largest cell factory, and at full capacity, will list itself as the world’s largest cell manufacturing facility.

Here’s What Ola’s Founder and CEO said About Project

Commenting about the project, company’s Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, said that “This is a proud moment for us as we installed the first pillar of our Gigafactory today. Our Gigafactory will be a major milestone in India’s electrification journey, bringing us closer to making India a global EV hub. With our focus on innovation, technology, and manufacturing at scale, we are committed to driving the future of electric and #EndICEAge.”

Gigafactory’s Aim

With this, Ola’s aim is to localize all critical elements of the EV value chain, empowering the nation with self-reliance and bolstering the growth of electric vehicles.

Amid this, the brand has invested heavily in cell & battery research and development and has set up one of the world’s largest and most advanced cell R&D facilities in Bangalore. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Ola’s Battery Innovation Center is the cornerstone for core cell tech development and battery innovation.