Ola Electric Bike, S1X Electric Scooter, MoveOS 4 Launch in India: Watch LIVE Here

Ola Electric, on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, will launch several new products in the Indian market. We have learnt that the brand will foray into the electric motorcycle segment with multiple products while also introducing its most affordable electric scooter till date in the form of the S1X. In addition, it is also set to roll out the MoveOS 4 today for all its new and existing customers in the country.

You can watch the launch event by Ola Electric, LIVE, here:

Ola Electric had recently begun the deliveries of the S1 Air in the domestic market which comes with a 3kWh battery. It has a top speed of 90 kmph while it can go upto 151 km on a single charge. The electric scooter does the 0-60kmph sprint in merely 5.7 seconds. Some of the notable features in the S1 Air include LED headlamp and tail-lamp, Digital key, Side stand alert, Reverse mode, OTA updates and Bluetooth/GPS connectivity with Navigation.