CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Ola Electric Bike, S1X Electric Scooter, MoveOS 4 Launch in India: Watch LIVE Here
1-MIN READ

Ola Electric Bike, S1X Electric Scooter, MoveOS 4 Launch in India: Watch LIVE Here

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 09:22 IST

Krishnagiri, India

Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased. (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased. (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric is all set to launch a slew of new products today in India which includes new electric motorcycle, S1X electric scooter and MoveOS 4

Ola Electric, on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, will launch several new products in the Indian market. We have learnt that the brand will foray into the electric motorcycle segment with multiple products while also introducing its most affordable electric scooter till date in the form of the S1X. In addition, it is also set to roll out the MoveOS 4 today for all its new and existing customers in the country.

You can watch the launch event by Ola Electric, LIVE, here:

Ola Electric had recently begun the deliveries of the S1 Air in the domestic market which comes with a 3kWh battery. It has a top speed of 90 kmph while it can go upto 151 km on a single charge. The electric scooter does the 0-60kmph sprint in merely 5.7 seconds. Some of the notable features in the S1 Air include LED headlamp and tail-lamp, Digital key, Side stand alert, Reverse mode, OTA updates and Bluetooth/GPS connectivity with Navigation.

About the Author
Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ola Electric
  2. Electric vehicles
first published:August 15, 2023, 09:22 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 09:22 IST