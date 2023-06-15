Ola Electric Car: Patent Images Leaked Online, Resembles Tesla Models

Ola Electric, the Indian EV start-up, made headlines last August when it announced its plans to launch an electric four-wheeler in 2024. However, since then, there has been little information about the highly anticipated vehicle.

Now, a leaked patent image has surfaced, providing us with a first look at the complete design of Ola’s EV. Although the car appears to be in the concept stage, it bears visual similarities to previous teasers, although the final production model may have some design differences. Let’s delve deeper into the details.

At first glance, Ola’s EV four-wheeler showcases a sleek and minimalist design language. It resembles the iconic Tesla Model S and Model 3. The vehicle features a traditional sedan silhouette with a coupe-like roofline at the rear.

The body panels feature rounded contours and smooth lines, which likely contribute to enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The wheels are positioned towards the outer edges, increasing the wheelbase and allowing Ola to accommodate a larger battery.

In line with the typical EV design, there is no front grille. Instead, the smooth front bumper dominates the fascia, with a pair of air intakes on either side. Positioned just above the bumper, the headlamp assembly consists of sleek, horizontal lamps on each end, likely connected by an LED light bar. Previous teasers hinted at stacked horizontal blocks for the LED Daytime Running Lamps, with the light bar stretching across the entire width of the car. The bonnet of the vehicle also features subtle sculpting.

Also Read: Ola Electric to Kick off Investor Meet on IPO Plans in Singapore

When viewed from the side, a noticeable air vent can be seen behind the front fender, along with a scooped front door featuring flush door handles. It is speculated that the car may incorporate cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors. The window line tapers at both ends, and the vehicle boasts dual-tone, aerodynamically optimized wheels. The patent image also hints at a dual-tone effect for the roof, with previous teasers even suggesting the inclusion of a full glass roof. Unfortunately, no details regarding the rear end have been unveiled yet.

Interestingly, Ola has previously released a series of online teasers, which revealed various details about the vehicle, including a teaser of a high-riding crossover. However, it remains unclear whether multiple body styles will be offered.

Ola had also provided a glimpse of the interior of its highly anticipated four-wheeler. The teaser images showcased an octagonal, two-spoke steering wheel equipped with haptic controls, a free-standing digital instrument cluster, and a massive landscape-oriented touchscreen with an elegant floating design at its center. The teaser hinted at a minimalist design approach, with a focus on eliminating physical controls.

Although technical specifications for Ola’s electric car are currently limited, it is expected to feature a 70-80kWh battery pack with a range exceeding 500km. The company has also expressed its ambition to achieve a sub-4 second 0-100kph acceleration time and a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd. The EV will come equipped with assisted driving capabilities, keyless and handleless doors, and will be powered by Ola’s in-house MoveOS software.

Scheduled for release in 2024, Ola’s electric car will not target the budget segment. Instead, the company aims to establish itself in the premium market, with an expected starting price of over Rs 25 lakh.