Ola Electric Registers Over 400 Percent YoY Growth in August 2023, Details Here

Ola Electric, India’s leading EV company, continues to reign supreme in the 2-wheeler segment.

According to Vahan Data, Ola Electric registered a staggering 19,000 units in August, achieving a whopping 400 percent rise year over year.

This remarkable achievement cements Ola’s position as the undisputed leader in the market for an entire year running, boasting an impressive market share of approximately 30 percent for the month of August.

Also, the month of August marked an important transition for Ola Electric as they shifted from their Gen-1 to Gen-2 vehicles while simultaneously expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

Ankush Aggarwal, the Chief Business Officer at Ola Electric, shared, “August has been an exhilarating and bustling month for us, as we expanded our scooter portfolio to encompass five sensational models, catering to a wide range of price points. The extensive S1 lineup is set to revolutionize EV adoption and accelerate India’s path towards greener mobility. With the festive season on the horizon, we anticipate robust sales and believe the EV industry is on the verge of a game-changing moment, driven by soaring consumer demand."

Ola Electric’s all-new and expanded S1 scooter portfolio has generated an astounding response, with over 75,000 bookings received within a mere two weeks of its launch.

To meet the surging market demand, the Ola Futurefactory is now operating round-the-clock across all three shifts. These cutting-edge offerings, unveiled on Independence Day during Ola’s annual flagship event, are built upon the advanced Gen-2 platform, positioning them as the most compelling EV options available across various price segments.

Let’s dive deep into the remarkable lineup:

S1 Pro: Priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the Gen-2 S1 Pro features a twin-fork telescopic front suspension, flat floorboard, and an extended range of 195 km. This scooter also boasts an industry-leading top speed of 120 km/h. The purchase window for the S1 Pro Gen-2 is now open, with deliveries commencing in mid-September.

S1 Air: With a price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the S1 Air comes equipped with a robust 3 kWh battery capacity, a peak motor power of 8.04 bhp, a certified range of 151 km, and an impressive top speed of 90 km/hr. Deliveries of the S1 Air have recently commenced in over 100 cities, with more to follow shortly.

ICE-Killer S1X: Positioned as a game-changer, the S1X is available in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (2kWh), and S1 X (3kWh) - catering to the diverse needs of riders with distinct preferences. Both the S1 X+ and S1 X (3kWh) feature a robust 6 kW motor, a 3 kWh battery offering a range of 151 km, and a top speed of 90 km/h. The S1 X (2kWh) is equipped with a powerful 6 kW motor, a 2 kWh battery providing a range of 91 km, and a top speed of 85 km/h.

S1 X+: The S1 X+ is currently available for purchase at Rs 1.10 lakh(ex-showroom), with deliveries commencing in September. The pre-reservation window for the S1 X range is open at an incredible price of just Rs 999. Starting in December, the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at attractive price points of Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.

Ola Electric’s monumental success and unwavering commitment to transforming the EV landscape reaffirm its position as a trailblazing force in the Indian electric vehicle market. With their Gen-2 lineup and an ever-expanding reach, Ola Electric is leading the charge toward a cleaner, greener, and electrifying future for India’s mobility.