Ola Electric Retails over 27,000 Units in March 2023, Clocks Best-Ever Monthly Sales

Ola Electric has emerged as India’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV) brand in the financial year 2022-23 with 30 percent market share. It has also become the fastest-growing company in the EV segment. In March, the company sold 27,000 units, clocking its best month ever. Ola Electric has also topped the sales chart in the sector for seven consecutive months now. In this financial year, the company sold 2 lakh electric vehicles.

Ola Electric has been setting up Experience Centers (ECs) across India to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in India. The company has recently expanded its offline footprint by adding 50 more experience centers across key cities, in a single day. These centers offer a comprehensive range of services to customers. Almost 90 percent of Ola’s customers live within 20 kms of an Experience Centre.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Electric, said that FY 23 “has truly been a defining year" for the electric vehicle industry in the country. He also announced that the company has opened 400 stores in India till date. Aggarwal also detailed Ola Electric’s expansion plans, stating that the firm plans to open 500 stores by the end of April and its thousandth outlet by 15 August.

400 stores across India now.Will open 500th store by end of April, and 1000th by 15th August!! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 31, 2023

“At Ola, we have remained resolute in prioritsing scale, speed, and uncompromising quality standards, all of which have contributed to the company’s consistent leadership position in the market. While last year has been successful in making EV’s mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to humanity scale, and Ola will be at the forefront of this revolution to lead this paradigm shift,” Aggarwal wrote.

Ola has recently expanded its S1 portfolio range to six models. Powered by 2KWh, 3KWh and 4KWh battery packs, the company has introduced three new variants of the Ola S1 Air. These models will start being delivered from July. The company has also launched the newest variant of Ola S1, which uses a 2KWh battery. The model is best suited for commuting in the city.

Ola, which is one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, plans to transition all two-wheelers in India to electric by 2025.

