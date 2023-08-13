Ola Electric to Launch MoveOS 4 on August 15, Details Here

Ola Electric, a leading two-wheeler EV manufacturing company is all set to bring the latest update named MoveOS 4 for all the S1 scooters range on this Independence Day.

It has been reported that the upcoming update will provide some advance yet exciting features for electric scooters. The report also suggests that the update might uplift the riding expirence of all the customers.

Expected features in MoveOS 4

As per some images shared by Ola Electric on Twitter, it seems like the upcoming update will bring an updated Party mode feature, and might allow the customers to expirence an advanced approach to this existing feature.

Currently, the S1 scooter’s party mode feature comes with a light sync function that works as per the music beats. But, after MoveO5 4, it is expected that the riders might enjoy the function in multiple electric scooters at the same time.

Updated Navigation and Multiple Mood Features

Amid this, it is also expected that MoveO5 4 might take the navigation game to the next level, allowing the riders to track their destination in a very detailed format. Apart from this, there is a high chance that the company might add more moods in the digital speedo meter, allowing the customers to customize the screen as per their choice. However, the company has not shared any official details regarding the same as yet.

Ola’s Upcoming E-scooter

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has been working on one of its new products, which has been teased by company CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal on Twitter. Without revealing much details about the scooter, he simply shared a photo of a vehicle, which was seen covered with a black curtain. He also captioned the post with a heart emoticon.