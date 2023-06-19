Ola Electric Working on Cutting-Edge Helmet Detection System for Enhanced Rider Safety

In a groundbreaking move to prioritize rider safety in India, Ola Electric is set to revolutionize the two-wheeler market with its innovative helmet detection system.

Despite being the largest market for two-wheelers, India has been plagued by a concerning lack of adherence to safety protocols, with many riders neglecting to wear helmets. However, Ola Electric aims to change this narrative by taking a bold step forward.

Ola’s state-of-the-art helmet detection system employs advanced camera technology to identify whether a rider is wearing a helmet or not. The captured data is then transmitted to the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), a vital component for electric vehicles, which subsequently relays the information to the Motor Control Unit. The Motor Control Unit, equipped with decisive intelligence, determines whether the vehicle should transition to Ride mode or remain in standby.

The electric vehicle (EV) will instantly convert to Park mode if the helmet recognition system detects that the rider is not wearing a helmet when the vehicle is in Ride mode. This is where Ola Electric’s innovation really shines. The rider will be reminded to wear their helmet by a notice that will prominently appear on the dashboard after the vehicle is securely parked. The VCU only permits the electric scooter or bike to switch to Ride mode if the system properly verifies that the rider is wearing a helmet. The device then continuously monitors the passenger to guarantee a secure and safe journey.

Also Read: Ola Electric Car: Patent Images Leaked Online, Resembles Tesla Models

TVS, a prominent player in the two-wheeler industry, recently announced its own camera-based helmet reminder system, demonstrating how important rider safety is. Ola Electric’s innovative technology, nevertheless, goes a step further.

While TVS sends passengers a warning message, Ola’s system does more than that. In the event that a rider does not wear a helmet, the Ola electric vehicle will not start, thereby denying the user access until the proper safety precautions are performed. In contrast to TVS, Ola Electric prioritises locking the vehicle in Park mode, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to protecting passengers.

It is expected that other manufacturers would follow Ola Electric and TVS in leading this crucial move towards rider safety. These ground-breaking measures pave the way for a time when helmets are an essential component of every rider’s journey, highlighting how crucial road safety is in India. The helmet detection technology developed by Ola Electric is evidence of their commitment to building an ecosystem that prioritises riders’ safety as well as sustainable transportation.

Source: Autocar India