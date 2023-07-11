Ola Kickstarts Full-Scale Prime Plus Premium Services in Bengaluru, Check Details

India’s largest mobility platform, and one of the leading ride-hailing companies worldwide, Ola finally announced a full-scale launch of Prime Plus service in Bangalore. The decision comes after witnessing the massive success of the trial programme in selected areas in the city. The company informed that the same service also will be introduced in other cities as well this month.

What is Ola’s Prime Plus service in Bangalore?

As per the official details shared by the company, the service aims to deliver an exceptional ride-hailing experience with professional drivers and complete ride assurance to the customers, eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles. The company also provides a fully clean vehicle to the customers, allowing them a complete seamless riding expirence.

Here’s Ola’s Spokesperson Said About Prime Plus Serivce

One of the spokespersons from Ola said that “The pilot of Prime Plus has been a tremendous success in Bangalore, significantly improving customer satisfaction with the upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience. We are extremely pleased to announce its full-scale launch in Bangalore, followed by a gradual expansion to other cities across the country. Ola will continue to enhance and adapt its services to meet the evolving needs of our consumers,” Spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, having commenced services in 2011, Ola is one of the few profitable consumer internet companies in the world. Apart from being the market leader, the company has a massive ride-hailing network across the country. It also operates the service in 200 cities in India, and has more than 1 million drivers on the platform.