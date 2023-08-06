CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ola Prime Plus Service Kickstarted in 4 More Cities in India, Details Here

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 16:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Ola Begins Prime Plus Services in 4 more cities in India. (Photo: Ola)

The company says the service has been introduced to match up customer's expectations by upgrading the level of comfort in travel,

After receiving a positive response in Bangalore from Prime Plus premium service, the largest ride-hailing platform Ola has rolled out the service in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. The decision has been taken to provide a seamless yet comfortable travel expirence to the commuters, using professional drivers. The service also eliminates the cancelation of trips.

While confirming the news through an official press release, the company says the service has been introduced to match up customer’s expectations by upgrading the level of comfort, reliability, and convenience, using Prime Plus service.

Prime Plus Service Price

It has been reported that in order to enjoy the service, customers might have to spend around Rs 455 for a distance of around 16 kilometres.

What is Ola’s Prime Plus premium service?

Customers opting for Prime Plus Service get a premium class treatment every time they are booking a cab. The service offers not only offers clean vehicles, and well-maintained vehicles but also provides the finest drivers that are likely to uplift your travel experience.

The service also allows the customers to eliminate trip canceling problems, which means once the ride is booked, the person on the other side will not be able not to cancel the ride without your permission. It gives you a sense of authority to the customers about their travel.

Here’s What Company’s Official Says About Service

Reacting about the same, Ola’s spokesperson said, “After a successful pilot in Bangalore, a full-scale rollout of the Prime Plus service across the city has also witnessed an overwhelming response. Buoyed with the success, we are now looking beyond Bangalore by expanding to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad starting today. The full-scale rollout will follow soon."

