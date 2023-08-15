Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.47 Lakh

The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola has been receiving an overwhelming response from one of its hot-selling products S1 Pro e-scooter range in India. After witnessing positive sales figures for the vehicle, the company on August 15 launched an updated version of the existing model under the name S1 Pro Gen 2 for Indian customers.

The brand has introduced the upgraded version at the starting price of Rs 1.47 Lakh Ex-Showroom. Now, Interested customers either can book the S1 Pro Gen 2 company’s official website or by visiting an authorized showroom across the country. Meanwhile, the deliveries are all set to kickstart from mid of September.

S1 Pro Gen 2 Range

The scooter is now powered with the in-house developed battery pack, which produces a max power of 14 bhp. The company claims the scooter can provide a decent range of 195 km on a full top-up. The vehicle only takes 6.5 hours to reach on 100 percent charging mark, and comes with a top speed of 120 km/h.

The all-new S1 Pro is based on Gen 2 platform and has been built on a lighter frame. After going through a major upgradation, the vehicle cut down its Kerb weight by 116 kg, making it more range friendly.

S1 Pro Gen 2 Features

The electric two-wheeler comes with a lot of advanced features including a digital key with a lock/unlock button, multiple riding modes, cruise control mode, updated navigation system, Ola electric app control, side stand alert, digital boot unlock system, scooter reverse mode system and whatnot.

Company’s CEO on S1 Pro Gen 2

Talking about S1 Pro Gen 2 during the virtual launch event, the company’s CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal said the electric scooter has been given a major update from inside as well as outside. He said from battery packs to power figures to built quality, everything has been changed in order to make it the best in the segment.