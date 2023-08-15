CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ola S1 X Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 89,999 - Range, Features and More
1-MIN READ

Ola S1 X Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 89,999 - Range, Features and More

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 13:30 IST

Krishnagiri, India

Ola S1 X (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola S1 X has been presented in a total of three variants namely S1 X+, S1 X 3kWh, and S1 X 2 kWh

Ola Electric has launched the S1 X e-scooter at a starting price of Rs 89,999 in the Indian market. It is offered in three variants and the purchase window opens today for all the variants of the scooter. Ola S1 X has a range of 151 km on a single charge while having a top speed of 90 kmph.

Ola S1 X Price and Variants

Ola S1 X will be available in three variants namely S1 X+, S1 X 3kWh, and S1 X 2 kWh at price points of Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. However, customers can avail these at special prices of Rs 99,999, Rs 89,999 and Rs 79,999 if they make the bookings before August 21. All the prices mentioned before are ex-showroom.

Ola S1 X (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola S1 X Bookings and Deliveries

Ola S1X bookings start from today, i.e. August 15, 2023 across the country. The deliveries of the S1 X+ starts from end of September while the S1 X 3kWh and S1 X 2kWh will reach to the customers in December.

first published:August 15, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 13:30 IST