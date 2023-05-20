One-Way Special Train From Muzaffarpur To Bengaluru Soon, Check Date And Timings

The summer vacations for many schools have commenced and a massive rush of a one-way special train numbered 05228 that will be operating passengers on trains running on several routes is expected as families must be planning to travel to their native places or to go on a holiday trip. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Railways has decided to commence a number of special trains to tackle the extra footfall. One special train is now going to be launched from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur to Karnataka’s Yesvantpur.

The one-way summer special train will leave Muzaffarpur on May 22 and will reach Yesvantpur on May 24. The train will have halts at Hajipur, Patliputra, DDU, Prayagraj, Chheoki, Jabalpur, and Nagpur stations, among others, on the route.

This special train is one way, meaning it will only cover the distance from Muzaffarpur to Yesvantpur, and will not be returning from there. It is scheduled to depart from Muzaffarpur at 3:30 pm on May 22 and will reach its first stop at Hajipur at 4:35 pm. This will be followed by the next stop Patliputra at 5:40 pm, Ara at 6:39 pm, Buxar at 7:25 pm and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 9.14 pm. Finally, the train will arrive at Yesvantpur at 4:30 pm on May 24.

The train will have numerous coaches such as 1-second air-conditioned class, 2 third air-conditioned classes, 7 sleeper class coaches, and 6 general class coaches. It will cover a total distance of 2,716 kilometres between Muzaffarpur Junction and Yesvantpur Junction.

Many such summer special trains have been announced by the Indian Railways to ease the rush during summer holidays. Recently, it announced a train for the devotees going to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. The special train will be operated from Indore, Madhya Pradesh to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from May 17 to June 28.