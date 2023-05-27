One-way Summer Special Train From Bengaluru To Danapur To Operate On May 30

With the ever-increasing rush of passengers, the Indian Railways are constantly trying to accommodate more passengers and trying to make things more convenient for them. It has announced various Summer Special Trains and various IRCTC tour packages as well to make this summer enjoyable for those looking for a vacation this summer. In a series of decisions, it has now announced a one-way special train from Bengaluru to Danapur. The train will be operational on May 30. It will leave Bengaluru early in the morning and reach Danapur on the third day of its journey.

On May 30 (Tuesday), train number 06567 Bengaluru-Danapur One-Way Special train, will leave Bengaluru at 6:50 am. It will travel through Nagpur, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction to reach Danapur at 08:00 am, after halting at a few stations such as Buxar at 05:50 am and Ara at 06:50 am, respectively, on Thursday. This special train will include 15 sleeper class coaches, 2 general class coaches, and one second and third air-conditioned coach each.

Meanwhile, from May 25, Sonpur station will serve as a stop for trains 13019/13020 Howrah-Kathgodam Express, 15204 Lucknow-Barauni Express, and 15203 Barauni-Lucknow Express. Both of these trains had operational stops at Sonpur station up until this point, but now there will also be a commercial stoppage.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Virendra Kumar, trains 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Express and 13020 Kathgodam-Howrah Express would arrive in Sonpur at different times and depart from there at different times: at 11.20 am and 11.25 am, respectively.

Similarly, train number 15204 Lucknow-Barauni Express will arrive in Sonpur at 03:30 am and will depart for its next destination at 03:35 am, while train 15203 Barauni-Lucknow Express will arrive in Sonpur at 11:40 pm and leave for its next destination at 23:45. It will have a stoppage of 5 minutes only.