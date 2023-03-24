CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :2023 MG Hector Royal EnfieldKia SeltosNew Hyundai Verna Delhi-Meerut
Home » Auto » Over 10K Pilots Including 67 Foreign Pilots in India: Aviation Minister
1-MIN READ

Over 10K Pilots Including 67 Foreign Pilots in India: Aviation Minister

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 09:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation (Photo: IANS)

Image used for Representation (Photo: IANS)

Minister of State, Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh, said that currently, there are 67 Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) holders in India

There are approximately 10,000 pilots including 67 foreign nationals employed with various airlines in India.

Minister of State, Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday said that currently, there are 67 Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) holders in India.

A total of 15 FATA holders are with Alliance Air while 8 are with Big Charters.

Also Read: Honda Teases Customers With Upcoming Activa 125 H-Smart Scooter, Check Specs And Launch Date

RELATED NEWS

As per industry projections, there may be a need for 1,000 pilots per annum in India over the next five years.

The annual requirement of commercial pilots depends upon various factors such as financial health of an airline, airline expansion plan and growth in the aviation sector.

The reply said that there are 35 DGCA approved flying training organisations (FTOs) in India operating at 53 bases.

As per data received from various Indian scheduled airlines, a total of 244 pilots have been recruited in the year 2021, said the reply.

“Currently, there is no special programme in the government to encourage pilot training for women and backward classes including SCs/STs. However, 15 per cent of pilots in India are women which is almost three times the global average of 5 per cent," added the reply.

As on March 1, a total of 15,896 regular officials are employed in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) posted across various airports/stations. All AAI employees are Indian nationals, added the reply.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:March 24, 2023, 09:26 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 09:26 IST