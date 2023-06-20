CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over-Speeding Vehicles in Chennai to Face Strict Challans at Doorstep, Details Inside
Over-Speeding Vehicles in Chennai to Face Strict Challans at Doorstep, Details Inside

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 18:45 IST

Chennai, India

Speed Guns in Chennai: Traffic Police crack down on speeding drivers with new speed radar guns and digital display boards

In a determined effort to combat reckless driving and ensure road safety, the Chennai Traffic Police have taken a firm stance against drivers exceeding the 40 kmph speed limit within the city. As part of this initiative, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) is set to introduce 30 cutting-edge speed radar guns to detect speeding violations effectively.

Already, 10 speed guns have been strategically installed at key locations such as Anna Arivayalam Junction in Tenampet, Dr Gurusamy Bridge at the airport, Pullah Avenue in Injambakkam, Parry’s Corner junction, and Ration Shop junction in Maduravoyal. An additional 20 speed guns will be deployed across other areas in the near future, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

To raise awareness among motorists, six digital speed display boards have been installed at various locations. These boards serve as a visual reminder for drivers to abide by the speed limits. Any motorist exceeding the prescribed limit will have their violation captured and will subsequently receive an official challan at their registered address, ensuring that they face the consequences of their dangerous actions.

With the sole purpose of protecting citizens and reducing the number of accidents caused by overspeeding, the Chennai Traffic Police have taken this decisive step. Commuters are advised to adhere to the newly imposed speed limits and be aware that any violations will result in hefty penalties.

The Chennai Traffic Police, known for their commitment to enforcing traffic regulations, have amplified their efforts to ensure public safety. Through the implementation of modern technology and enhanced surveillance systems, the traffic authorities aim to catch speeding offenders red-handed.

It’s time for motorists to exercise caution and drive responsibly within the city limits. The Chennai Traffic Police have intensified their vigilance and will not hesitate to take strict action against those who violate the speed limits. Remember, the safety of fellow commuters and pedestrians lies in our hands, and adherence to traffic rules is the need of the hour.

Samreen Pall
Samreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18
  1. Chennai
first published:June 20, 2023, 18:39 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 18:45 IST