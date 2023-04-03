Patna-Ahmedabad Weekly Summer Special Train To Now Start In May; Know Schedule

During the summer vacation, in the wake of the increasing number of passengers, the Indian Railways announced a pair of summer special trains connecting Ahmedabad and Patna. However, following some technical glitches, there’s a change in the operation of these trains, Virendra Kumar, public relations officer of Sonpur, Bihar, said.

Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad Special

This special train will leave from Ahmedabad to Patna every Monday starting May 1 to June 26. The operational route for the train will be from Ratlam-Kota-Kanpur Central-Lucknow-Varanasi Junction. It will commence its operation from Ahmedabad at 9:10 hrs. and will reach Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction in Varanasi at 17:40 PM. It will further travel to Baksar at 18:55 hrs. and then to Aara at 19:45 hrs. Then with a brief stoppage in Daanapur at 20:25 hrs., it will reach Patna Junction at 21:05.

Patna-Ahmedabad special train numbered 09418 will commence on May 2, Tuesday, from Patna at 23:45 hrs. followed by Daanapur at 00:01 then Aara at 00:31 hrs., and Baksar at 01:14 hrs. Following a brief stoppage at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay at Varanasi at 3:05 hrs., and will reach Ahmedabad at 11:05 on Thursday.

Previously, Ahmedabad-Patna special train number 09417 was supposed to commence its operation from April 3 to June 26. It has now been changed to May 1 and June 27. Whereas the Patna-Ahmedabad special train which will be running from May 2 to June 27, was originally supposed to run from April 4 to June 27.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

To reduce the rush of passengers, Summer Special trains will also run from Okha–Naharlagun. Train No. 09525, Okha – Naharlagun Special will depart from Okha at 22.00 hrs. every Tuesday and reach Naharlagun at 16.00 hrs, o­n Friday. This train will run from April 4 to June 24.

Similarly, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun - Okha Special will depart from Naharlagun at 10.00 hrs. every Saturday and arrive at Okha at 03.35 hrs, o­n Tuesday. This train will run from April 8 to July 1.

Read all the Latest Auto News here