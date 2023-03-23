Patna Metro: Tunneling Work Starts at Moin-Ul-Haq Station, Could be Functional in 2026

The Patna Metro Rail Project saw tunnelling work commence for the first time as the first of four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) was lowered into the ground recently. The TBM, named ‘Mahavir’, was lowered 16 metres below the surface into the location of the Moin-Ul-Haq metro station, reported Financial Express.

Also Read: Namma Metro Connectivity in Bangalore to be Expanded by 40 km This Year

The TBM will have a drive length of 1,494 metres towards the Patna University station. The foundation stone for the project was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019. The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 13,365 crore and will be built in two sections. The first corridor will run from Danapur to Mithapur while the second will run between Patna Railway Station and New ISBT.

The TBM weighs around 420 megatons and has been designed and manufactured by the China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Ltd (CRCHI). ‘Mahavir’ is around 95 metres in length with the cutting head being approximately 9 metres long. The machine is able to bore down tunnels with a diameter of 6.65 metres. The machine’s various parts include the cutter head, which is responsible for disintegrating rocks. The shields at the front, tail and middle of the machine protect it from collapsing debris and sediment. It also comes equipped with backup gantries.

After the first phase of the corridor is completed, the boring machines will then be lowered at Gandhi Maidan, tunnelling 1,400 metres towards Patna Junction. The tunnelling work is expected to be completed over the next 30 months. The entire corridor will be 14.5 km in length. The corridor will be completed by 2025.

The project is being undertaken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with DMRC Director (Works) Daljit Singh recently asking officials to expedite the project. Singh had been inspecting the progress at the four underground stations of Corridor II, including Akashvani, Gandhi Maidan, PMCH and Patna University.

Read all the Latest Auto News here