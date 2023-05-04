Piaggio Apé Xtra LDX Launched in India: Price, Mileage and Engine Specs

The fastest-growing commercial vehicle company in India Piaggio, a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian auto giant announced the launch of the all-new Apé Xtra LDX. The company has introduced the three-wheeler CNG cargo carrier to provide customers with the most suitable options for their needs under the lowest operating costs.

The auto comes with a trusted and proven 230cc, air-cooled, naturally-aspirated engine, equipped with the 3-valve technology, which promises high pulling power, and superior working efficiency under a low cost of maintenance.

All-new Apé Xtra LDX specification

As per the details shared by the company, the three-wheeler has been designed in such as way that it can increase the grade ability to 26 percent and allows the user an easy plying on flyovers and hilly terrains. The 17.1Nm of peak torque makes the Cargo Auto quite a power full in the segment.

All-new Apé Xtra LDX extra features, mileage, and speed

Three Wheeler Load Carrier features tubeless tires for higher efficiency and stress-free driving. In case you are wondering about the mileage, the Apé Xtra LDX CNG juices out a smooth 40km/kg, which is an impressive number in the segment.

The company claims that the vehicle has a max speed of 56kmph, resulting in a faster turnaround. The brand also provides a super warranty of 36 months or a 1,00,000 km manufacturing warranty.

Interested customers can purchase the three-wheeler load carrier at the starting price of Rs 2.45 Lakh.

Reacting about the same, Chairman & MD of Piaggio company, Diego Graffi said that their revolutionary Apé is a fuel-agnostic brand, which is committed to providing customers with the most suitable options for their needs. He said whether it’s CNG, LPG, Diesel, Petrol, or Electric, the brand is committed to caters all the demands.

We believe in giving our customers the freedom to choose the variant that works best for them, and we are proud to offer a range of options that are reliable, efficient, and innovative, Graffi added in the official statement.

