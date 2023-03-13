Shirdi’s Sai Baba Temple is one of the major religious centres in India. Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust looks after the temple dedicated to Sai Baba in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is allowing you to visit the Sai Baba Temple at a budget-friendly price. Through the IRCTC Chennai-Shirdi package, you can visit the Sai Baba Dham for just Rs 3,400.

This package includes three nights and four days and you can travel every Wednesday from Chennai with this package. At 10.10 am, the Shirdi Express (train number 22601) will depart from Chennai Central Railway Station. You will have the option of travelling in a sleeper or a three-ac coach as part of the package opted.

Tariffs for tour packages will vary and will be determined by the passenger’s category selection. You will be able to book this package in two different categories: standard and comfort. Single occupancy in the standard package will cost you around Rs 5,100 per person. The package costs Rs 3,550 per person for double occupancy and Rs 3,400 per person for triple occupancy. The comfort package costs Rs 7,900 for a single room, Rs 6,350 for a double room and Rs 6,210 for a triple room.

This tour package can be booked online through IRCTC’s website, irctctourism.com. Bookings can also be made through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

Shirdi Sai Dham’s Most Important Facts

According to religious beliefs, when Sai Baba came to live in Shirdi, he lived near a ruined mosque which was named Dwarkamai. You might be aware that Shirdi Dham has Sai Baba’s Samadhi Temple where his body was buried after his death. There is a marble statue of Sai Baba in a big hall of the Samadhi Temple for which devotees come from every corner of the world. Sai Baba’s clothes and other items are also kept here.

It is a belief that all the devotees’ wishes get fulfilled at Sai Baba Dham. It is said that when Sai Baba had come to Shirdi for the first time, he suddenly left the place after three months. Then after three years, he returned to Shirdi, and a priest of Khandoba temple first called him by the name Sai.

