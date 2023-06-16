CHANGE LANGUAGE
PLI Scheme to Give Big Boost to Manufacturing of Auto Components: Mahendra Nath Pandey
PLI Scheme to Give Big Boost to Manufacturing of Auto Components: Mahendra Nath Pandey

June 16, 2023

New Delhi, India

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said nation is dependent on other countries for components like sunroofs, automatic brakes, etc

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday said the introduction of the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme will give a big boost to the manufacturing of auto components like sunroofs and automatic brakes.

He added that the nation is dependent on other countries for components like sunroofs, automatic brakes, pollution warning systems and tyre pressure monitoring systems.

“But the introduction of the PLI scheme will give a big boost to the manufacturing of these components," he said.

The minister also said that Electric Vehicles (EVs) have been instrumental in bringing down carbon emissions to 13,98,184 kg per day, while 34 crore litres of petrol and diesel have also been saved.

Pandey added that the government has also tied up with three OMCs (oil marketing companies) to set up 7,432 charging stations for EVs at petrol pumps on highways for which Rs 800 crore has been sanctioned.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
