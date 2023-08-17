PM eBus Sewa: More than 100 Cities To Get Electric Buses Under New Govt Scheme

In a move to increase seamless green mobility in India, the government has initiated a scheme named PM-eBus Sewa, under which it will be introducing somewhere around 10k electric buses under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in more than 100 cities across the nation.

It has been reported that the government already cleared a budget of Rs 57.6 crore for the same.

PM-eBus Sewa in 168 Cities

While confirming the news, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur said that overall 168 cities across India are eligible to apply for the newly launched scheme. He says all the cities who will apply for the electric service, will have to go through a challenge method process in order to be selected for the scheme.

PM-eBus Sewa Eligibility

As per the details shared by the minister, the PM-eBus Sewa will cover those cities, which have a population of around 3 lakh to four million. And, those which do not have a proper bus service.

Subsidy On Electric Buses

Amid this, the scheme will also provide the selected cities with an upgraded infrastructure for the government to kickstart the electric bus service. It has been reported under the initiatives, the eligible cities will have proper charging stations for buses, automatic fare collection systems, multimodal interchange facilities and whatnot.

To make the plan a success, the government will also offer assistance in the form of subsidies, which will directly benefit these cities.