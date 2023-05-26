PMI Electro Mobility Delivers 15 Electric Buses to Himachal Pradesh Govt

PMI Electro Mobility becomes the first company to deliver electric buses in Dharamshala, HP. The Chief Minister of the state, Sukhvinder Singh “Sukhu” flagged off 15 electric buses in Dharamshala recently. As per the contract between Himachal Govt and PMI Electro Mobility, the auto company will be responsible for providing 50 e-buses to Himachal Road Transport Corporation for Dharamshala and maintain them for a period of 10 years.

As per PMI Electro Mobility, each electric bus can save upto 28,000 kg of CO2 every year. These electric buses are not just eco-friendly but equipped with advanced features, more reliable and cost-effective alternative to traditional public transportation. The e-buses will play a key role in India’s journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Also Read: PMI Electro Delivers 20 Electric Buses to Join the State Fleet in Goa, Details Here

Chairman at PMI Electro Mobility, Mr. Satish Jain “PMI is committed to providing world-class electric buses with advanced features such as air suspension, real-time monitoring system through CCTV cameras, pre-emptive diagnostics, and more, through their indigenous technology. PMI will operate and manage these buses with tech-enabled electric bus depots for efficient running of buses to provide citizens of Dharamshala with reliable services”.

top videos

Mr Jain also mentioned, “With these electric buses, the state will be able to avoid over 1,800 tons of CO2 emissions every year, thus contributing to the clean energy revolution in India and making a positive impact on the environment”.

With the delivery of these 15 e-buses in Dharamshala, PMI Electro Mobility has got a strong hold in Himachal Pradesh. The company is already managing a fleet of 50 electric buses in Shimla. Not just Himachal Pradesh, PMI is the only electric bus company to have presence in 26 cities in India. These numbers highlight PMI’s commitment towards sustainable mobility.