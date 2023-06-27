Pokhara Airport Welcomed its First International Flight, Boosting Nepal's Connectivity

In an eagerly awaited moment, the Pokhara International Airport (PIA), constructed by China, has finally welcomed its first international flight after a prolonged wait of six months.

The much-anticipated moment occurred on June 22, when Sichuan Airlines A319 aircraft, originating from China’s Tianfu International Airport, gracefully touched down on the runway at 9:06 AM. This maiden flight brought with it a total of 130 passengers, including Chinese athletes participating in the Nepal China Dragon Boat Race Festival, which commenced on June 23 at the scenic Phewa Lake in Pokhara and will span over three days.

The Pokhara Airport, which is located in western Nepal’s tourist hub, is now the second international airport of the country after the one in the capital city of Kathmandu. It was a $244 -million project which was built with Chinese assistance on a soft loan from the Exim Bank of China.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the Pokhara Airport earlier on January 1. It remained idle since then as the Nepal government was struggling to manage flight operations between Nepal and other nations. The landing of the A319 aircraft marked the beginning of the regular operations of the Pokhara Airport.

Upon the arrival of the A319 aircraft, Chen Song, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, marked his presence at the airport premises to welcome the first international flight of the PIA. Nepal’s minister for Tourism & Culture Sundan Kirati accompanied Song at the event, even though the Nepal government is yet to bring out an official statement regarding the inaugural flight.

Since opening its gates, the Pokhara Airport has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Chinese Ambassador Chen Song termed the project a part of Beijing’s highly ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The tag, however, did not go down well with the Nepalese government, with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressing his discontent over it.

Only two weeks after the inauguration, a Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crashed while making an attempt to land at the Pokhara airport. According to reports, the tragic event took place on the bank of the Seti River between the old and new airports. The ATR 72 aircraft was carrying a total of 72 passengers, including 10 foreigners, two infants, and four crew members. Among them, 68 people lost their lives in the crash.