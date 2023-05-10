Porsche, VW Commercial Vehicles Partner with Mobileye For SuperVision Technology

Porsche will incorporate automated assistance and navigation functions from Mobileye’s so-called “SuperVision" technology platform in future models, Mobileye said on Tuesday.

The agreement is the technology provider’s second large signing for the platform with a major automotive group after China’s Geely.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which was previously going to use technology from Pittsburgh-based self-driving startup, Argo AI for self-driving shuttles and vans, will also partner with Mobileye, a spokesperson said.

Volkswagen pulled out of its planned investment in Argo AI last October and said at the time its commercial vehicles unit would seek a new partnership.

Together with Mobileye, the unit will seek to implement so-called “Level 4" autonomous driving - considered fully autonomous, though humans can still request control - in its ID. Buzz by 2025.

Porsche, by contrast, will implement Mobileye’s “SuperVision" system, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain road types and enables the car to follow navigation routes chosen by the driver, change lanes and overtake slower vehicles ahead.

Israel-based Mobileye, which went public last October, already cooperates with Volkswagen’s software unit Cariad.

The news of the expanded collaboration comes a day after Cariad overhauled its leadership team and said it would broaden its partnership base, as the unit attempts to get back on track after years of delays and overspending.

