In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Veer Savarkar International Airport’s state-of-the-art integrated terminal building (NITB) in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The virtual inauguration took place on Tuesday, graced by the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd) VK Singh, and esteemed senior officials.