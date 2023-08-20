Production-Ready Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV First Images Revealed, Launch in Oct 2025

Mahindra and Mahindra captured the spotlight during its event in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. During the occasion, the company unveiled Thar.e and Scorpio N Pik Up, as well as the lightweight OJA tractors. Among the highlights, the company shared the launch dates of its upcoming four electric SUVs, namely XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, and BE.07. Meanwhile, the upcoming BE.05 captured major attention after its concept was revealed in London last year on Independence Day.

This particular model had already been spotted testing on the Indian roads earlier this year, generating excitement for its official launch, which is scheduled by October 2025.

The BE.05 model showcased during the recent event reveal a jaw dropping feature, which is a stunning panoramic glass roof. While it’s not clear whether the roof is designed to open or remain fixed, this addition promises a great experience while driving the vehicle. The design also includes sculpted bonnet, contributing to its aesthetic appeal. Moving towards the rear, an eye-catching roof mounted split spoiler takes centre stage, while the tailgate adorned with an LED lightbar looks fabulous.

The images also offer a sneak peek into the interior of the BE.05. The vehicle features a wraparound design and the cabin also has twin screens, one dedicated to the infotainment system and the other serving as the instrument cluster. This not only promises a modern driving experience but also focuses on providing relevant information to the driver.

Mahindra’s BE.05 electric SUV has C shaped LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The vehicle will also feature updated front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the SUV is expected to include multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, the buyers of BE.05 can opt for either a 2WD (Two-Wheel Drive) or a 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive). The company will source its motors from Volkswagen. In the case of the 2WD models, the motor placed on the rear will generate 283 bhp along with 535Nm. For the 4WD variants, an additional motor on the front axle will be provided, contributing 108 bhp and 135 Nm of torque.

The Mahindra BE.05 will be a blend of advanced features, cutting edge technology and it’ll provide dynamic performance in various conditions.