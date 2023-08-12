Pune Metro Phase 2: PMC Approves 82.5 Km New Line - Stations, Route and More Details

In a major step towards the city’s rail network expansion, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given the green light for the second phase of the Pune Metro. As the completion of the first phase of Pune Metro approaches, attention is now shifting to the second phase.

Pune Metro Phase 2 Route

This new phase is set to amplify the Pune metro network by 82.5 kilometres. The proposed route will interconnect several pivotal locations within the city, spanning from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar, Ramwadi to Wagholi, Paudphata to Manikbaug via Warje, and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk. This extended route of the Pune Metro will be completely elevated.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) of the second phase, outlining the entire plan as well as the estimated budget. The proposal for this extended stretch was first issued to the PMC in September last year. But it was revised later before being submitted to the civic body for approval again. After assessing the funding pattern of the project, the PMC finally gave its seal of approval for the DPR on August 4.

Pune Metro Phase 2 Stations

As per the DPR, the proposed route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar will cover a distance of 25.862 kilometres, while the Paud Phata to Manikbaug route via Warje will cover 6.118 kilometres. Both routes are estimated to cost Rs 9,074.24 crore.

In addition, the stretch from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk will be 1.112 kilometres and the Ramwadi to Wagholi extension will cover a distance of 11.633 kilometres. These links are projected to cost around Rs 3,609.27 crore. To bear the expenses of this big-budget project, Maha-Metro is planning to secure a loan of Rs 1,895 crore. The Central and Maharashtra governments will also extend their support, contributing the remaining funds.

The PMC will also take an active role in the project’s success. They are allocating space for the metro network at various locations in the city, while also investing Rs 6.77 crore. In the next step, the Pune Metro project will seek approval from the Maharashtra government. Construction and other groundwork will kick off as soon as the PMC achieves these approvals.