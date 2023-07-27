Pune Metro: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Two Newly Built Stretches, Set to Open Soon

In an exciting development, two stretches of the Pune Metro, namely from Phugewadi to Shivajinagar and from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic, are all set to commence operations in the coming weeks.

As per a reliable report by the Indian Express, there are strong indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing the inauguration of these newly built stretches. The momentous event is expected to take place during his visit to Pune on August 1, where he is slated to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Pune Metro Project in December 2018. He also marked his presence during the inauguration of the city’s metro service last year, when two stretches– from PCMC headquarters in Pimpri to Phugewadi and from Vanaz to Garware College– were officially opened for the public.

Pune Metro: Stations

Groundworks on the Phugewadi-Shivajinagar and Garware College-Ruby Hall Clinic stretches have already been completed, according to Mahametro officials. The Commissioner of Railway Safety also finished the final inspection of these routes on July 22. Both stretches will be made open for commercial services once they receive the safety compliance certificate.

“The two stretches might be officially inaugurated on August 1.The government has already been informed that they prepared for the inauguration. However, the state administration hasn’t communicated with us yet,” Mahametro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane revealed to the Indian Express last Sunday.

Pune Metro: Routes

The Pune Metro Project has two corridors, covering a distance of 33.2 kilometres. The north-south segment is called the Purple Line, while the east-west corridor has been named the Aqua Line. Both corridors currently have a total of 30 stations.

Having a length of 17.5 kilometres, the Purple Line is stretched through the industrial area of Pimpri-Chinchwad and consists of 14 stations. Once the new 6.9-km stretch from Phugewadi to Shivajinagar becomes operational, it is believed to release the traffic pressure on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The maintenance depot of the Purple Line is located at Range Hills.

The Aqua Line of the Pune Metro connects Vanaz Depot in the eastern region with Ramwadi. This 15.7-km corridor has a total of 16 stations. The upcoming stretch from Garware College to Ruby Hall will cover a distance of 4.7 kilometres. This route will see seven stations, running through important places likePune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.