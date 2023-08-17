Pune Metro: Ramwadi and Swargate Lines To Be Ready By October-December

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) has unveiled its plans to conclude the construction of Metro lines up to Ramwadi and Swargate within the next few months.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the successful inauguration of services on two sections on August 1.

MahaMetro officials have confirmed that a surge in manpower deployment has been orchestrated to expedite the remaining work on the Bund Garden to Ramwadi stretch, set to be finalized by October. Additionally, the Civil Court to Swargate segment is projected to reach completion by December.

The official further added, “Once the work on the remaining sections of the two Metro corridors gets over, people will be able to travel from Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate. The start of services till Ramwadi and Swargate will extend Metro’s run to 33km from the existing 24km.”

The Ruby Hall-Ramwadi corridor boasts pivotal stations including Bund Garden, Kalyaninagar, Nagar Road, and Yerawada. On the other hand, the Civil Court-Swargate section operates underground and is punctuated by significant stations at Swargate, Kasba Peth, and Mandai, the official confirmed.

Although the completion of the elevated Ramwadi stretch was expected to transpire earlier, the more intricate underground construction necessitated additional time and effort.

MahaMetro Executive Director Hemant Sonawane outlined the authority’s plan to pursue a systematic approach to secure safety certifications for these extended segments, ensuring the operational readiness of the Metro before granting public access, according to the Economic Times.

Notably, some sections of the Metro corridors have been operationalized over the past year. The Ramwadi and Swargate stations mark the culmination of these corridors. The project’s initial two segments, PCMC-Phugewadi and Vanaz-Garware College, were inaugurated on March 6, 2022.

Footfall will grow after the extension of Metro services further to Swarate and Ramwadi, said Kasba Peth resident Satish Agarwal.

He added that Swargate is the central hub and has a bus terminus as well. People can travel to Swargate in Metro to take buses outside the station, he added.

According to Ashwin Rane, an IT professional, the Metro should be extended to Kharadi and Wagholi from the Nagar Road area. MahaMetro inaugurated the Garware to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court metro stretches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1.

On March 6, 2022, PM Modi launched the first two sections of the project — PCMC to Phugewadi (7km) and Vanaz to Garware College (5km). The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Pune Metro on December 23, 2018.