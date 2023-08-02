Pune Metro: Two New Routes Opened for Public - Station List, Fares & More Details

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off metro trains to mark the start of services on the completed sections of two lines of Pune Metro Phase I. These metro trains will link Phugewadi and Civil Court, as well as Garware College and Ruby Hall. In 2016, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of this project.

Pune Metro Route

There is a total of four stations in the 6.9 km stretch from Phugewadi to Civil Court, while seven stations are there in the 4.7 km stretch between Garware College and Ruby Hall.

“The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Pune Metro Station List

The present metro lines connected everyday travellers from Vanaz to Garware College and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi routes. However, the increased metro service will now connect lines from Phugewadi to Civil Court and Ruby Hall to Garware College.

In addition, the Fergusson College (FC) Road and the Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road will now be connected to the Deccan Gymkhana and Sambhaji Udyan stations - providing access for numerous Pune commuters.

The Pune Metro Project consists of two lines totalling 33.2 kilometres in length. The north-south route is known as the Purple Line, while the east-west corridor is known as the Aqua Line. Both the corridors now have 30 stations each.

Pune Metro Fares

According to Indian Express report, Director (systems and operations) of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) Vinod K Agrawal recently informed that commuters will be able to travel from Vanaz to Ruby Hall for Rs 25. Those travelling from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court will be charged Rs 20.

Meanwhile, students will be able to avail a 30 percent discount on the tickets, while, regular travellers who use automatic fare collection card will be provided with a 10 percent discount.