Pune-Mumbai Expressway: Marathi Celebrities Cry Foul Over 'Double Toll' Scam, Details Inside

In a shocking revelation, Marathi actors Kishore Kadam and Rujuta Deshmukh have brought to light a disturbing issue affecting travelers on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

Commuters, including prominent Marathi film and television personalities, are being charged twice for tolls at the Lonavla entry and exit points, even after paying at the beginning of their journey.

The toll rates on this expressway were recently revised, with cars being charged Rs 320 for the entire route from Pune to Mumbai. However, for those who exit the expressway before reaching the two cities, a reduced fee of Rs 240 is applied. It is this reduced fee that many actors in the Marathi film industry are being charged a second time.

In a video uploaded to social media, actress Rujuta Deshmukh described her situation. She said she and her husband were shocked to learn they had been charged twice, Rs 240 and Rs 240 again, after making a quick stop at Lonavla on July 31. Despite filing a complaint and submitting all necessary documents via email, there has been no response from the authorities.

Kishore Kadam, a well-known Marathi actor and poet, also expressed his frustration over this issue, questioning the fairness of charging Rs 240 again when commuters get down at Lonavla for a break and rejoin the expressway. He raised concerns about the toll collection process and asked where the money collected through FASTag goes. Kadam emphasized the need to address this issue promptly.

Popular actor and web series producer Sarang Sathaye addressed the issue at Lonavla by recalling an instance in which traffic had to be stopped for 15 minutes in order to get a refund. He suggested that powerful figures might be involved in this unfair practice and called on the state government to take action. Many travelers are misled by toll plaza executives about non-functional FASTags, leading to double payments.

Mangesh Jadhav, executive engineer at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), clarified that the expressway is supposed to collect toll only once from travelers. If contractors responsible for toll collection are charging double amounts at Lonavla entry and exit points, the matter will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

The Pune-Mumbai expressway, spanning approximately 95 kilometers and featuring six lanes, has been operational since 2002. Toll collection occurs at five locations, with Khalapur and Talegaon serving as key points. According to state transport officials, around 1.5 lakh vehicles use this expressway daily. The revelations from Marathi celebrities have cast a spotlight on the need for transparency and fairness in toll collection procedures.