Pune-Mumbai Expressway Shut For Two Hours Tomorrow, Here's Why
Pune-Mumbai Expressway Shut For Two Hours Tomorrow, Here's Why

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 11:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Pune-Mumbai Expressway Shut For Two Hours Tomorrow. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Pune Traffic News: MSRDC has advised commuters to either take alternative routes or reschedule their travel plans to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams.

Travelers heading from Mumbai to Pune via the expressway will face a major disruption tomorrow, as the Pune-bound lane will be closed for two hours between 12 noon and 2 pm.

The reason for this closure is the installation of a new gantry near the Lonavala exit by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

This is part of a larger project by the MSRDC to improve the infrastructure and safety of the expressway, which is one of the busiest highways in the country. The new gantry will help regulate the traffic flow and enhance the travel experience for the commuters.

However, during the closure period, travelers are advised to either change their travel plans or take alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams. The MSRDC has also assured that it will provide timely updates and information on the road conditions and detour options through its social media platforms and traffic advisory services.

The MSRDC has requested the cooperation and patience of the travelers as it carries out this important work, which will ultimately benefit them in the long run. It has also urged the motorists to follow the traffic rules and be careful while driving through the construction zones.

