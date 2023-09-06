Pune: No More Small Vehicles on BRTS Lane, Check New Traffic Rule

In a move to improve traffic and less congested roads in Pune, the Pimpri Chinchwad traffic branch released an order, under which it has banned all the small vehicles that often jump on Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) lanes and slow down the traffic.

As per the rule by the concerned authorities, only civic transport buses and emergency services vehicles are allowed to use BRTS lane. Apart from them, if anyone with banned vehicles is found using the lanes, and violating the rule, will be fined Rs 1,500.

The traffic police official said that anyone violating the rule for the first, would have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. Again, if the same person is is found using the banned lane, they will be fined Rs1,500.

Further information will be added soon.