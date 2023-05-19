Punjab Government's New Office Timings Bring Relief, Traffic Congestion Reduced in Mohali

In a groundbreaking move, the Punjab government’s recent implementation of new office timings has brought about a remarkable transformation in traffic management in Mohali. The recent changes in timings have effectively reduced traffic congestion and brought relief to commuters, according to reliable sources.

In a significant announcement made on April 8, the Punjab government introduced new office timings for state government officials, which came into effect on May 2. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, it was decided that the working hours for government officials would be from 7.30 am to 2 pm, a schedule that will remain in place until July 15.

A study conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre has unveiled the notable impact of these timing changes, particularly on Airport Road. This thorough analysis revealed a significant reduction in traffic congestion, thanks to the distinct office hours for government and private offices.

Dr. Navdeep Asija, the Director of Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, shared in an interview with India Today that the results were apparent in real-time data. By dividing the rush into two slots, the new timings effectively alleviate traffic chaos during morning and evening peak hours, Dr. Asija added.

The previous scenario, where both public and private offices closed after 5 pm, resulted in substantial traffic loads and prolonged congestion. However, with the revised office timings for public offices, traffic flow has become much smoother, leading to a significant reduction in traffic congestion.

The positive impacts of these timing changes extend beyond congestion reduction. Accidents along the 18 km stretch of Airport Road in Mohali have also seen a decline. Dr. Asija explained that this particular stretch used to experience lighter traffic during afternoon hours, which often led to overspeeding and accidents. However, the new office timings have effectively eliminated the risks associated with overspeeding, ensuring safer roads.

Moreover, Dr. Asija highlighted that while the primary objective behind changing the office timings was to conserve electricity, it has brought about a myriad of other positive changes. These include reduced traffic chaos, decreased fuel consumption, and a healthier environment overall.

With the resounding success of the revamped office timings in Punjab, Mohali stands as a shining example of effective traffic management strategies. The Punjab government’s bold move has not only alleviated the daily struggles of commuters but has also set a precedent for other regions to follow suit. As the city rejoices in its newfound tranquility, one can’t help but marvel at the power of innovative initiatives in reshaping the urban landscape for the better.