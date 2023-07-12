Purple Style Labs CEO Abhishek Agarwal Becomes the First Owner of McLaren Artura in India

Purple Style Labs, the renowned fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, has yet again made headlines with its CEO, Abhishek Agarwal, becoming the proud owner of the prestigious McLaren Artura, making him the first individual in India to acquire this exceptional vehicle.

The news has set the automotive and luxury circles abuzz, further solidifying Agarwal’s reputation as a connoisseur of fine craftsmanship and exquisite taste. The images of Abhishek with the car has surfaced online. The pictures have been clicked by the famous celebrity photographer Viralbhayani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The McLaren Artura, the latest addition to McLaren’s impressive lineup of supercars, represents the epitome of automotive engineering and design. As McLaren’s first series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar, the Artura boasts a perfect blend of power, efficiency, and stunning aesthetics. It combines a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor, delivering an exhilarating performance and an exceptional driving experience.

Talking about the hybrid supercar in detail, The price starts at Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom). This high-performance vehicle, developed at the McLaren Technology Centre, boasts a lightweight carbon fibre MCLA platform, weighing just 1489 kg. The Artura offers four driving modes, including E-mode, Comfort, Sport, and Track. Its design adheres to McLaren’s principle of purposeful aesthetics. The car comes equipped with features such as eHVAC, a new Digital Instrument Cluster, and Smartphone mirroring.

Powering the Artura is a 3.0L V6 twin-turbo petrol engine and a lithium-ion battery pack, delivering a combined output of 671 bhp and 720 Nm of torque. With a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3 seconds, the Artura is McLaren’s most fuel-efficient model, emitting 104g/km of CO2 and achieving 4.6L/100 km mileage.

Abhishek Agarwal’s acquisition of the McLaren Artura demonstrates his enthusiasm for pushing boundaries and embracing innovation. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and love for luxury, Agarwal’s choice of the Artura reflects his desire to possess the very best in automotive excellence. The Artura’s cutting-edge technology, lightweight carbon-fiber construction, and attention to detail perfectly align with Agarwal’s discerning taste and dedication to unmatched quality.