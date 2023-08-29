Rail Coach Restaurant, which operates 24x7, is open at Lucknow Railway Station

A 24X7 dine-in rail coach restaurant has now opened at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

Spread over nearly 16,00 square feet, the restaurant has been placed right between the Charbagh metro and railway stations, so that people can just walk in, place order, have their food there or eat on the go later.

The eatery has a washroom and arrangements to eat out (open dining) with family and friends as well.

Refurbished with modern interior design, air-conditioning, picture frames that narrates brief history of Awadh and its culture, the restaurant attempts to provide a peaceful ambience like the Maharaja Express or Palace On wheels dining coaches.

“Be it 3 a.m. or 3 p.m., you will be served mouth-watering delicacies. Our cuisine enlists food from every corner of the country — be it from Punjab, Kashmir, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. We have also included Chinese food, due to its nature of being served quickly,” said Santosh Kumar Dhanuk, the restaurant owner, who has spent over two decades in catering services for the Railways.

As part of non-fare revenue opportunity, Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, gave its scrapped train coaches on a lease for five years, where the contractor has liberty to refurbish that coach into an exotic-looking restaurant.

Currently in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railways has opened rail coach restaurants in Varanasi, Agra and Izzatnagar (Bareilly).

They have also installed scrapped coaches at Gomti Nagar, Gorakhpur and Sidhauli to convert them into restaurants.