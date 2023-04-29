Railways To Operate The Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train From May 29

The Ministry of Railways has decided to operate the Bharat Gaurav tourist trains to enact the Central Government’s vision of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. These trains have been envisaged in a way that helps both domestic and international tourists with the rich culture and religious heritage of the nation. For the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is operating the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Indore.

This train will leave for Puri-Gangasagar, grand Kashi Yatra from the city on May 16. It will pass through Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Anuppur stations. Passengers will be able to board the train from any of these stations. The itinerary is of 9 nights and 10 days and will include the sightseeing of Gangasagar, Kolkata, Vaidyanath, Varanasi and Ayodhya. The trip is comparatively cheap and will cost a passenger Rs 17,600.

About 450 people have already made bookings for this trip and the capacity is 780 passengers. A total of 11 LSB non-AC coaches will be available for them. The hotel they stay in will have arrangements for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Buses have been arranged for tourists to travel from hotels to various destinations in the cities.

On May 29, the Bharat Gaurav train will operate from Indore and travel to Rameswaram and this yatra will be named “Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra”. The train will travel via Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Betul and Nagpur stations.

In this journey of 9 nights and 10 days, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Tirupati and Trivandrum will be visited. So far 150 people have made bookings in this. For this, passengers will have to bear only Rs 18,700 per person. The tour includes tour escorts, travel insurance, onboard security and housekeeping apart from accommodation and food arrangements. Covid rules will be followed in both trains.

People who are planning to take a religious trip can consider this tour as it is economical and vast.

